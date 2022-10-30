Suspect Joseph Castorena Flees After Allegedly Killing Four at Aurora, Colorado Home
ON THE RUN
Four people were killed at a home in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, with the suspect still armed and at large. Police received a call early Sunday morning from suspect Joseph Castorena’s partner, who informed them of the mass shooting. Once police arrived, they found three victims dead by gunshot wounds inside the home, while another person was found on the side of the home. The partner along with two young children were found unharmed at the home. Police searched the suspect’s car and home, but they have not yet located him, according to KUSA. Castorena, 21, was reported armed and dangerous by police, having previously been arrested for child abuse and domestic violence, among other charges. He also had a restraining order placed against him last week, which prevented him from approaching his partner’s home, according to KDVR.