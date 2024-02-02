Suspect Bought a Gun One Day Before Beheading Father: Report
CHILLING
Justin Mohn, the man suspected of beheading his father and then displaying the grisly remains on YouTube, legally bought a gun one day before the gruesome killing in Levittown, Pennsylvania, authorities said Friday. Bucks County district attorney Jennifer Schorn said that the victim, Mohn’s father Michael, died of a gunshot wound to the head before he was dismembered by knife and machete. Justin Mohn was found carrying the firearm he purchased, which was loaded with one round missing; he was able to buy a gun because he had no history of mental health diagnoses, which also “shows you the clear state of mind that he was in,” Schorn said. After allegedly killing his father and posting video of the severed head to YouTube, Mohn railed against the “far-left woke mobs” and the “traitorous Biden regime” and traveled to a nearby Fort Indiantown Gap to rally state national guard members in an uprising against federal workers. He was apprehended there and now faces charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.