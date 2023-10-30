Suspect Lobs Explosive Device at Cops in San Francisco Car Chase: Reports
A suspect threw an explosive device at police officers pursuing him during a car chase in San Francisco on Sunday evening, according to reports. The dramatic incident began when officers were called to a report of an assault at Saints Peter and Paul Church, in which the suspect took communion before allegedly attacking one of the other parishioners. He was then chased out of the church and fled from police in a vehicle. During the chase, police say the suspect threw “suspicious devices” out of the vehicle. San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin told The San Francisco Standard that police informed him the suspect set off a pipe bomb in a residential area and allegedly ignited a “molotov cocktail” later in the pursuit. California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the suspect fled onto the freeway and eventually detained him in Martinez. Police said no one was reported injured.