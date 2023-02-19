Teen Arrested in Slaying of Temple University Cop
‘GUT-WRENCHING’
An 18-year-old man will be charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Temple University police officer, the Philadelphia district attorney’s office said. The suspect, identified as Miles Pfeffer, was arrested at his home on Sunday morning without incident. He also faces charges of murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, and weapons crimes in the death of officer Christopher Fitzgerald. A 31-year-old officer who joined the university police in October 2021, Fitzgerald was fatally wounded while responding to an incident near campus on Saturday night, police said. In a statement on Sunday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said, “Pfeffer is also alleged to have attempted to rob Officer Fitzgerald of his gun and to have gone through his pockets, while the officer was laying on the ground.” Jason Wingard, Temple University’s president, called the incident “a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community.”