Suspect Nabbed in Random NYC Knife Killing Spree

BRUTAL
A man has been arrested for two brutal knife attacks in New York City that left two men dead several days apart. Roland Codrington is accused of slashing 51-year-old James Cunningham across the throat on Dec. 19 after encountering him on the street near Union Square. Days later, police say, Codrington repeatedly stabbed 60-year-old Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry before leaving him to die of his wounds in a Harlem park. He also allegedly attacked a bartender and two customers in a Lower East Side bar during the days-long crime spree, authorities said. Codrington, who police say has 12 prior arrests, is also under scrutiny for several other random acts.