Suspect on Loose After Couple Killed While Hiking With Their Kids
Police are hunting for a man who is accused of killing a married couple in Arkansas while they were hiking with their two daughters. Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead on a walking trail in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday afternoon. They had recently moved to nearby Prairie Grove. Arkansas State Police said the girls, aged 7 and 9, were not injured and are now safe with family members. The police were notified of the suspected double homicide at around 2.40 p.m. on Saturday, in a remote area of the park with thick vegetation and no cellphone service. On Sunday, police said the suspect is an unknown white male of medium build, who was wearing dark pants, a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a dark ball cap and sunglasses. He had a black backpack, wore fingerless gloves and drove a black car that was possibly a Mazda, with the license plate obscured. It may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park. Investigators are seeking any footage filmed by visitors to the park on Saturday, and asked residents near the park to check their security footage. Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Shea Lewis, said in a statement, “We have increased law enforcement presence in our state parks.”