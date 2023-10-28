CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Lewiston Shooting Suspect Bought Rifle Before Hospitalization: Report

    WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck speaks to the press during a press conference at Lewiston City Hall.

    ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

    The Ruger SFAR rifle believed to have been used by suspect Robert Card in two mass shootings in Maine was legally purchased just days before he was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation this summer, CNN reported, citing three unnamed law enforcement sources. Card is wanted as the primary suspect in the killing of 18 people on Wednesday, and remains at large nearly two full days later. Earlier this year Card was acting “belligerently and possibly intoxicated,” at Camp Smith where he was serving at the time, prompting a police response and his hospitalization in mid-July, the sources told CNN. Just 10 days prior to the incident Card had purchased the rifle at a gun store in Maine. A weapon found in Card’s car appears to match that used in the killings, although a ballistics match and fingerprint analysis have yet to confirm that, CNN reported, citing the sources.

    Read it at CNN