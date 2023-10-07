19-Year-Old Suspect Identified in Killing of Philadelphia Journalist
ARMED AND DANGEROUS
Police said Friday that 19-year-old Robert Edmond Davis has been identified as the suspect in the killing of Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger. Davis reportedly knew Kruger personally and should be considered armed and dangerous police said as they continue searching for him. Kruger was shot seven times in his house on Monday, but police are still investigating how the suspect made his way inside. Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said that police believe Kruger and Davis were acquaintances and that Kruger was trying to help the 19-year-old. “He was just trying to help him just get through life,” Marshmond said, adding that they are asking Davis to surrender himself to police. Larry Krasner, the district attorney, wrote a statement about Kruger saying he was an openly queer writer who wrote about his experiences with substance abuse and homelessness.