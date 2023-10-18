CHEAT SHEET
    Woman in Critical Condition After Being Pushed Into NYC Subway Train

    RANDOM ATTACK

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    New York City subway

    Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images

    A 30-year-old woman was in critical condition Wednesday after being shoved into a moving train at a New York City subway station, local authorities said. The woman was pushed against a departing train by a man who witnesses said was mumbling to himself, according to the New York Police Department. It is believed to have been a random attack. The victim’s head struck the train and she fell onto the tracks, with “good Samaritans” pulling her back onto the platform, police said. Law enforcement was still searching for the suspect, identified as Sabir Jones, 39, on Wednesday night. He is “known to the department,” a police spokesperson said, according to The New York Times, which reported that officials described Jones to be emotionally disturbed. The shove marks the 15th such incident of the year through Oct. 15, according to the Times.

