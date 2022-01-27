Woman Turns Herself in After 6-Month-Old Boy’s Stray-Bullet Death
TRAGEDY
A second suspect in the stray-bullet death of a 6-month-old boy has been arrested after she turned herself in to police, Atlanta police said Thursday. Sharice Michelle Ingram was charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault and party to the crime of felony murder. She is not believed to be the shooter. Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was riding in a car with his mom when their vehicle was caught in gunfire, police said. Grayson was struck by a bullet that went through the trunk, according to a GoFundMe. He never cried, Kerri Gray said. “I pulled him out of the car seat and I grabbed him, and when I did that, that’s when I felt the pieces—the loose pieces in the back of his head,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Less than 24 hours later, police arrested Dequasie Johnathan Little, 22, charging him with felony murder and aggravated assault. Authorities are still searching for others suspects.