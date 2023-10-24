Suspect Shot Dead After School Roof Firefight With Cops
‘CRITICAL INCIDENT’
A suspect was shot dead by police after exchanging fire with police on the roof of a school in Wisconsin on Monday evening, authorities said. According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, officers with the Germantown Police Department responded to a report of a “subject acting irrationally” in the parking lot of Kennedy Middle School in Germantown. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect climbed onto the school’s roof and was pursued by two officers. “The subject discharged a firearm at the officers while on the roof, and they returned fire,” the statement read, adding that a third officer also discharged their firearm. The suspect was injured and died despite aid being rendered, the statement added. It said between 50 and 70 students were inside the school at the time of the incident.