Suspect Stole Box of Human Heads Out of Truck in Denver, Cops Say
A box of human heads used for medical research was stolen from a medical truck Thursday, KDVR reports. The box, part of a research program called “Science Care,” was stolen Thursday morning out of a parked truck in Denver, police told the outlet, with a suspect also claiming a dolly with the blue-and-white box holding the heads. Police had no information on a motive, potential suspect, or exactly what type of medical research the heads were set to be used for, and the incident left residents more confused than anything. “ I guess I don’t see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know you never know,” said local resident Isaac Fields. “Wow! I would have been so terrified.”