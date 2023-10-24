Suspect Arrested Months After Death of Indigenous Montana Woman
A suspect has finally been arrested seven months after the death of a young Indigenous American woman on the side of a Montana highway. On Friday, Sunny White was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence and negligent homicide of Mika Westwolf, an accident involving a deceased person, two counts of criminal child endangerment, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs while driving in the early hours of March 31 with her two toddler children—named Aryan and Nation. According to court documents provided to The Daily Beast, authorities at the time found methamphetamine, syringes, and unopened cases of Narcan inside White’s vehicle. She had denied having done any opioids within the last week, but a blood sample taken by a crime lab discovered traces of fentanyl and meth. “The fight to seek accountability, raise awareness, and protect the lives of Indigenous people and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives remains an ongoing battle,” Westwolf’s family said following the arrest.” White will appear in court Wednesday.