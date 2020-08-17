Suspect Surrenders After Shooting Three Texas Cops in 16-Hour Standoff
RESOLVED
The suspect in a 16-hour hostage situation in Texas that sent three officers to the hospital with gunshot wounds surrendered himself to police Monday morning. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, the suspect reportedly arrived at his mother’s home, kicked the door in, and began acting aggressively toward his mom and siblings. Police “were met with gunfire” when the entered the home. Three officers were shot, and the suspect was struck by the officers’ returning fire. The suspect barricaded himself, his mother, and his brother and sister inside the home after officers retreated following the shooting. The man released his brother and sister to the police Monday morning, then about an hour later released his mother and turned himself in. Two of the officers who had been shot have been released from the hospital, and the third had surgery Monday morning.