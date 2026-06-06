Suspect Uses Driverless Car to Flee Robbery
A suspected thief remains at large after using a self-driving Waymo as a getaway car. Police told the San Francisco Chronicle the suspect stole merchandise from Hot 8 Yoga Studio in the Marina District in January before climbing into a waiting Waymo and fleeing the scene. Investigators believe it is the first time a suspect has used a driverless taxi as a getaway vehicle in San Francisco. “I would think it would be easier to solve in a Waymo,” Sgt. Tim Faye told the newspaper. Police obtained a search warrant seeking footage and rider information from Waymo, but six months later, no arrests have been made. According to the report, interior video was unavailable when investigators obtained the warrant, while exterior footage showed faces blurred for privacy reasons. Surveillance footage reportedly showed the autonomous Jaguar dropping off the suspect, waiting outside during the theft, and then driving away. “It was disappointing that the internal video was not able to lead to the recognition of a suspect,” Faye said.