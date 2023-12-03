Suspect Yells ‘Allahu Akbar’ and Fatally Stabs Paris Tourist

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
A Frenchman with a history of violence and psychiatric problems went on a stabbing spree near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night, knifing to death a German tourist and injuring two other people because, he told police, “he could no longer accept that Muslims die in Afghanistan and Palestine.” The suspect, whose name was not released, shouted “Allahu akbar” before the slaying and was arrested as he tried to kill others. He had been sentenced to prison in 2016 for planning violence and was under monitoring by security services, authorities said.