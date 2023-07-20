Teen ‘Swatted’ Ford Plant So His Friend Could Skip Work: Prosecutor
‘SO MUCH DAMAGE’
A young man accused of making a report about a possible threat to a Ford assembly plant in Claycomo, Missouri on Tuesday night “swatted” the facility so his friend didn’t have to go to work, according to prosecutors. Zachariah A. Peterson, 19, has been hit with a felony charge of making a terroristic threat, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said on Wednesday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. On the call, Peterson allegedly said he was armed with an AK-47 and a pound of C-4 explosives. The threat halted production at the facility for six hours and prompted the evacuation of 2,200 employees. “It’s unfortunate that one person was able to do so much damage in one case,” Thompson said, promising that the crime would be treated “with the seriousness it deserves.” The district attorney added that there was no immediate indication that Peterson’s friend was aware of his plan.