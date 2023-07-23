Suspected Arsonist Kills 11 in Mexican Bar Blaze
HORRIBLE
A suspected arson at a bar in Mexico killed eleven people on Saturday, according to Sonora state authorities. Law-enforcement officials said that a young male suspect, who was highly intoxicated, was thrown out of the bar in San Luis Rio Colorado after he was allegedly being disrespectful to women inside. He returned with a Molotov cocktail, lobbing it towards the bar and setting it ablaze, prosecutors said in a statement. The fire killed 11 people, four of them women. Another four victims were being treated at a local hospital, prosecutors added. One victim was a U.S. citizen, and another was just 17 years old, the state attorney general revealed at a press conference. The city’s mayor said that suspect has since been arrested by local police.