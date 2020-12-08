Suspected Chinese Spy Had Sex With U.S. Mayors, Befriended Congressman: Report
SOMEBODY’S WATCHING ME
A suspected Chinese spy cozied up to members of Congress and “engaged in sexual or romantic relationships with at least two mayors of Midwestern cities,” according to an investigation by Axios. Christine Fang was a prominent fundraiser for Rep. Eric Swalwell, even recommending an intern for the California Democrat’s office. After being briefed by authorities in 2015 about Fang’s suspected ties to China, Swalwell cut her off and Fang fled the country, according to Axios. “At least two separate sexual interactions with elected officials, including one of these Midwestern mayors, were caught on FBI electronic surveillance of Fang, according to two intelligence officials,” Axios wrote. The identities of these officials and mayors are unknown.