Suspected Davis Serial Killer’s Mental Competence Questioned by His Lawyer
The 21-year-old former college student accused of three stabbings—two of them fatal—in Davis, California will undergo a psychiatric assessment after his mental competence was questioned by his own lawyer in a brief hearing on Monday. “It is my firm opinion that my client is not mentally competent,” attorney Dan Hutchinson said, sitting next to Carlos Dominguez, who was shackled and wearing a green safety vest. Dominguez, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, repeatedly tried to speak up in the courtroom. “Can I say something?” he asked eventually, according to a reporter in the courtroom. “I don’t want an attorney.” After speaking privately with Hutchinson, a Yolo County judge set a competency hearing date for June 20. Expelled from the University of California, Davis on April 25 for academic reasons, Dominguez is then believed to have killed the first victim, David Breaux, 50, just two days later.