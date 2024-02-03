Suspected Dognapper Arrested After Outrageous Getaway Goes Viral

Authorities in Los Angeles arrested a 21-year-old woman on Saturday in relation to a viral dognapping that sent the owner skidding across the hood of a moving car.

Sadie Slater was charged with robbery for allegedly stealing the pet French bulldog belonging to Ali Zacharias, who was eating on a patio outside when she saw the thief pick up her dog and carry it into a car manned by an accomplice on Jan. 18. Zacharias tried to block the car with her body but the driver took off anyway, and the car can be seen in cellphone footage speeding down a street with Zacharias clutching the hood. She was eventually thrown off the car and suffered minor scrapes and bruises while the alleged dognappers got away.

Slater was the only person arrested in relation to the crime, although police initially said they were investigating two possible suspects, a man and a woman. She is being held on a $70,000 bail.

Zacharias’ dog remains missing. In an email to The Daily Beast, the Los Angeles Police Department said they are still searching for the pup.