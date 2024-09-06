Suspected Georgia School Shooter Told Cops ‘I Did It’
CONFESSION
The 14-year-old suspected of carrying out a mass shooting at Georgia’s Apalachee High School told law enforcement officers “I did it” while being questioned, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told CNN on Thursday. Colt Gray was read his Miranda rights and was “still talking,” Smith said. Gray, who is accused of killing two students and two teachers with an AR-15-style rifle, faces four counts of felony murder and is expected to be tried as an adult. On Thursday evening, Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children, authorities confirmed. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said that Colin Gray’s charges were “directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon.” On Wednesday, the FBI said that an anonymous tipster had alerted agents to online threats allegedly made by Gray, then 13. When interviewed by local sheriff’s deputies, Gray denied making the threats, and Colin Gray told them that there were hunting guns in the house but that the teen did not have unsupervised access to them.