Suspected Gilgo Beach Killer’s Estranged Wife Demands His Guns Back
‘MARITAL PROPERTY’
Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of Rex Heuermann, has demanded that authorities return the suspected Long Island serial killer’s weapons, claiming they are worth “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The arsenal of roughly 280 guns, which includes historic European rifles, revolvers, and semi-automatic firearms, was taken during a nearly two-weeklong investigation into the former couple’s home in Massapequa Park after Heuermann’s arrest in July. Robert Macedonio, Ellerup’s attorney, stated in court documents obtained by the New York Post that she should have ownership of the guns, asserting that they were legally purchased and “marital property.” But many of the firearms violated New York law as Heuermann only possessed permits for 92 of them. None of the guns are thought to be involved in the deaths of the three Gilgo Beach victims, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22. Heuermann is also the main suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, but he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.