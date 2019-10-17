CHEAT SHEET
Suspected Gunman Arrested Three Months After Brooklyn Mass Shooting
A gunman who allegedly killed a rival gang member in July before opening fire at the 56th annual Old Timers Day in Brooklyn, injuring 11 others, was arrested late Wednesday, police said. Kyle Williams, 20, was taken into custody on murder and other charges in connection with the July 27 mass shooting at a Brownsville block party. Police said Williams killed Jason Pagan, 38, before firing shots at the crowd, who were struck as they tried to flee. Police stopped short of declaring a motive for the shooting, but The New York Times reports that officials have described it as a gang dispute. Police previously said that Pagan was a Bloods gang member who was released from prison six months before he was killed. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said the arrest followed “an extensive investigation” in a tweet. Williams’ arrest came two weeks after police increased the reward for tips to $20,000, and released photos of two women wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.