Suspected Heroin Found in Child’s Halloween Party Treats: Cops

Police in a New Jersey town are warning parents to be vigilant after a substance believed to be heroin was found in a local child’s haul of candy from a recent Halloween event. “There is only one reported incident, at the time of this release, and it is actively being investigated by the Middle Township Police Patrol and Major Crimes Units,” the Middle Township Police Department said Saturday. The substance was apparently given to the child at a Trunk or Treat event on Friday. Police said the child did not ingest the substance. In light of the incident, police have urged parents to check their children’s candy and alert authorities to anything out of the ordinary.