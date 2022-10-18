Cops Say 12-Year-Old Paris Girl’s Killer Bragged About ‘Selling Body Parts’
SINISTER PLOT
The woman charged with murdering a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Paris bragged about “selling body parts” and sexually assaulted the child before killing her, a law enforcement source reportedly told The Daily Mail. Lola Daviet’s body was found stuffed in a container Oct. 14, and police at the time suspecting a botched kidnapping attempt. She had the numbers 0 and 1 written on Post-It notes on her feet, investigators said. But security footage from the residential block where Lola’s body was dumped pointed investigators to a homeless woman, identified as Dahbia B. She allegedly told investigators she took Lola to her sister’s apartment and forced her to take a shower, before sexually assaulting her then killing her. Lola died of cardio-respiratory failure, according to an autopsy. Five others have been arrested in connection to the murder, including Dahbia’s older sister. Police do not believe the killing was related to organ trafficking.