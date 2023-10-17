Suspected Killer of 2 Swedish Soccer Fans Shot Dead by Police in Belgium
‘TERRORIST ATTACK’
The gunman suspected of killing two Swedish soccer fans died after being shot by police in a cafe in Belgium on Tuesday, authorities said. The 45-year-old Tunisian man said he was a member of ISIS in a video posted online claiming responsibility for the fans’ deaths on Monday night. A third person was also wounded in the attack in Brussels, which led to a soccer game between Belgium and Sweden being abandoned at halftime. “The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Brussels has been identified and died,” Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden posted on X. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said earlier on Tuesday that the attacker was known to police in Belgium in connection with people smuggling and had been living in the country illegally after a failed asylum bid in November 2019.