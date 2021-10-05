CHEAT SHEET
    Suspected Meth Lab Found Inside Luxury Waterfront Bal Harbour High-Rise

    WALTER WHITE-COLLAR

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty

    Fire and police crews have uncovered a suspected meth lab on the fifteenth floor of a luxury waterfront high-rise in Bal Harbour, Florida. Management of the Majestic Towers Condo, where units are regularly listed for anywhere between one and five million dollars, alerted local authorities to what was termed a “hazardous situation” in the unit. “Items of real concern” were found inside, pointing to a clandestine meth operation. Someone had recently been evicted from the apartment, a Bal Harbour spokesperson said. Residents from the fourteenth, fifteenth, and sixteenth floors were evacuated, and an investigation is ongoing.

