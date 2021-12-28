Michigan Twin Brothers and Family Dog Dead, Father Injured in Suspected Murder-Suicide
HOME SHOOTING SPREE
Michigan police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man allegedly shot and killed his brother and himself, injured his father, and may also have shot the family dog. Police said the unidentified 23-year-old suspect, found in the basement dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was “believed to be responsible for the shooting death of his twin brother in the basement of the residence and shooting of his father upstairs.” Officers received a call around 12:25 am Monday from a man who said he had been shot by his son. A second call around the same time reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree nearby and was registered to the home. Police found the family dog dead from gunshot wounds in the backseat of the car.
