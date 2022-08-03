Suspected QAnon Creator Ron Watkins Loses Spectacularly in Arizona Republican Primary
DON’T QUIT YOUR DAY JOB
The man suspected to be behind the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory lost his bid to unseat the Democratic incumbent in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, finishing dead last in the Republican primary. Ron Watkins, a former administrator of alt-right imageboard 8chan, now rebranded as 8kun, failed to get more than 4 percent of votes, bringing his controversial and poorly executed campaign to a sputtering end. Watkins has been accused by some of being the Q in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely alleges that a government insider is exposing Hollywood elites and top Democrats as pedophilic cannibals who worship Satan. Q made a return on 8kun in June teasing a new game after nearly two years of radio silence, but Watkins has tried to rebrand as an election expert and politician since his retirement from moderating the online community around the same time Q stopped posting.