Suspected Texas Serial Killer Is Killed by His Cellmate
KILLING A MURDERER
A convicted murderer accused of killing 22 people, mostly elderly women, was killed by his cellmate in a state prison Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. No further details about Billy Chemirmir’s death or the identity of the attacker were released, and TDCJ spokesperson Hannah Haney told NBC 5 that the Office of Inspector General is investigating the incident. Chemirmir, 50, was found guilty by a Dallas County jury in 2022 and given two life sentences for the 2018 murders of two women. He was fingered in nearly two dozen other deaths but was never convicted. Prosecutors claimed that he assailed people inside their homes and at senior living centers by smothering them with pillows in order to steal their jewelry. Most of the deaths were initially put down to natural causes, but one woman survived an attack, pointing authorities toward Chemirmir.