Suspect Confesses to Killing British Journo and Indigenous Expert: Cops
WORST FEARS
Brazilian authorities have said a suspect has admitted to fatally shooting British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, one of two men arrested in connection with the case, led investigators on a 100-minute journey by speedboat and a 2-mile trek into the jungle to a site where human remains were recovered. Detective Eduardo Fontes said regional police would work to confirm the identities of the victims “with the most dignity possible,” after which the remains would be delivered to the families. Oliveira, according to Fontes, “recounted in detail the crime that was committed,” but his brother—Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, arrested this week—denies any involvement in the murders. “Although we are still awaiting definitive confirmations, this tragic outcome puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts,” Alessandra Sampaio, Phillips’ wife, wrote in a statement. “Now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love.” Univaja, a local Indigenous organization, also issued a statement, calling it “an incalculable loss.”