Suspects in Murder of 9-Year-Old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Released
GET OUT OF JAIL
Since nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night, police have arrested two suspects—a 36-year-old man from Huyton, and a 33-year-old man from Dovecot—and then released them. The tragedy happened when a man, who has since been identified as a 35-year-old convicted burglar named Joseph Nee, forced himself into Pratt-Korbel's house to escape from a gunman who was chasing him. The gunman found Nee and shot aimlessly into the house—striking the girl’s mother in the wrist and Olivia fatally in the chest. She was immediately transferred to a children’s hospital but doctors were unable to save her. Police arrested the two men on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder but they were later released on bail. However, the 36-year-old was called back to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Liverpool’s Merseyside Police said, “We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night of the shooting.” The tragedy has broken hearts across the globe but especially in the U.K. On Saturday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wore a shirt at Anfield with the message: “RIP Olivia, YNWA” (you’ll never walk alone).