Suspects in Star of David Tagging Say They Had Orders From Russia
ALARMING
A Moldovan couple arrested for allegedly spray-painting Stars of David on a Paris school last week reportedly told investigators they were acting on orders from an “individual in Russia.” The 33-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were taken into custody after a witness reported seeing them “tagging a blue star” on the building, one of several such acts of vandalism in the French capital in recent days. According to Europe 1, when questioned, the pair “declared that they had committed this offense on the orders of a third party.” No further details were immediately available on the unidentified Russian individual, and it wasn’t clear if the couple tagged more than one building. Local authorities said approximately 60 of the Jewish symbols were drawn on buildings throughout Paris, in what the mayor described as “despicable acts” of antisemitism.