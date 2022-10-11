Suspended Kentucky Judge Accused of Trying to Kill Report He Walked Around Court in Underwear
DISORDER IN THE COURT
A suspended judge in Kentucky has been accused of intimidating witnesses in an ethics case, and trying to bury a report that he walked around the courthouse in his underwear. The state’s Judicial Conduct Commission initially charged Judge James T. Jameson in July with misconduct offenses related to an ankle-monitoring program. However, court filings in the case show he is facing new charges. Jameson allegedly found out that a public radio station at Murray State University, WKMS, had requested security footage from the courthouse, so he called the university president and station manager to squash the story, the filing says. Jameson also allegedly instructed his judicial staff to “blatantly violate the law” and ignore subpoenas during an ethics probe, the document says. He was already under investigation for allowing people under house arrest to choose from one ankle monitor brand only, and using his power to promote an incarceration program to raise money for a treatment facility he had started.