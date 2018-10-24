CNN Newsroom Evacuated After Explosive Device Found in Time Warner Center

A “crude but functional” device was sent to the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, which houses CNN’s studios, a senior law-enforcement official told The Daily Beast. CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer reports that the suspicious package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who is now an MSNBC contributor. The threat caused the evacuation of the building. While discussing the “potential explosive devices” sent to the Clintons and Barack Obama, CNN’s anchors interrupted a speaker because a fire alarm had gone off in the building. That alarm was later revealed to be related to the device found in the mailroom of the Time Warner Center, which included a pipe and wires, a law-enforcement official said. Speaking hours after the threats were first discovered, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that “What we saw today was an effort to terrorize.” He also said that officials discovered white powder alongside the explosive device.
NBC News reports that all of the packages are “manila in color,” with “similar or identical components,” and that the return address on each belongs to DNC official Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, whose office was also evacuated due to a suspicious package. The offices of the San Diego Tribune were also evacuated Wednesday in response to a “suspicious package,” according to a tweet from Tribune reporter Kate Morrissey, but the package is not manila.