‘Suspicious Toilet’ With Note Sparks Evacuation at Americana at Brand Mall
‘VERY BIZARRE’
The Americana Mall in Glendale, California, was a “ghost town” Thursday night after being evacuated due to a “suspicious toilet” that was ditched near a movie theatre with a threatening note, Glendale Police told NBC News. The toilet was was left at around 8:00 p.m. in a grassy area near an AMC Theatre, with the note allegedly claiming the toilet was a bomb and that it was going to explode. It is unknown where the toilet came from and how the note was attached but a stand could be seen next to the toilet. A bomb squad was investigating, police said, while the area had been cordoned off and the public evacuated. Live images from CBS’ SKYCAL showed the brightly colored toilet and the empty mall surrounding it. “Your eyes do not deceive you,” CBS’ Desmond Shaw said. “I’m going to utter a sentence that I never thought would utter, that a suspicious toilet has caused an evacuation of one of the most busy shopping centers in the greater L.A. area. Very bizarre situation, never seen anything like this.” CBS added that police have arrested a suspect in Burbank and are currently undergoing interviews.