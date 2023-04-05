Sutherland Springs Shooting Victims Reach $144.5M Settlement: Report
‘FOUGHT FOR JUSTICE’
The victims of a mass shooting at a Texas church say they have secured a “tentative agreement” with the Justice Department to settle a $144.5 million lawsuit against the government. The 2017 attack on Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, which left 26 people dead, prompted a protracted legal battle when a judge ruled that the federal government was partly responsible because the shooter’s criminal history wasn’t entered into a database that would have stopped him from being able to legally buy guns. “These families fought for justice, endured, and won two trials against the federal government and made this country safer as a result,” Jamal Alsaffar, the victims’ lawyer, told NBC News. “But the settlement is not final. “Attorney General Garland’s office still must approve it, and we urge his Justice Department to act quickly to bring some closure to these families. It’s the least they deserve.”