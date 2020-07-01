CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SUV Driving Iowa Governor Hit a Black Lives Matter Protester
WHAT HAPPENED?
Read it at Des Moines Register
An SUV driving Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday hit a protester who was blocking the vehicle from departing a driveway. A group of Black Lives Matter activists had been standing in the driveway at an event Reynolds was speaking at, urging her to immediately sign an executive order that would give those with felony convictions the right to vote. Jaylen Cavil, the protester who was hit, said he was standing in the driveway when he was hit, and that the driver stopped for a moment before accelerating. Two other protesters confirmed Cavil’s account. The Iowa State Patrol spokesperson, Sgt. Alex Dinkla, claimed that Cavil intentionally stepped in front of the vehicle as it was already in motion. Cavil said he was not injured in the incident.