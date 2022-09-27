Missing Texas Teacher’s Car Found 350 Miles Away
An Alvin, Texas middle school teacher has not been heard of since Thursday, but her grey SUV was found more than 350 miles away in New Orleans on Saturday with her personal items still inside. Michelle Reynolds, 48, said she was going to get something to eat before she disappeared, according to her husband, Michael Reynolds. Her family were able to track down her Lexus using its geolocation device. Her phone was found in the side-door pocket turned off. “My daughter’s having a really rough time, so is my 11-year-old son and my 13-year-old son as well,” Michael Reynolds told KHOU 11, which reported that students at Fairview Junior High, where Michelle has worked for eight years, were also struggling with her disappearance. “Please be on the lookout for Michelle. We love her and miss her dearly. We’re doing everything we can to bring her home safe,” Michael Reynolds said.