Homicide Probe Opened Into Death of American Scientist on Greek Island
Police have determined that American scientist Suzanne Eaton, who was found dead on a Greek island earlier this week, was asphyxiated. CNN reports that police have opened a homicide investigation into the 59-year-old’s death while she was on the island of Crete for a conference at the Orthodox Academy. It is believed that she disappeared on a July 2 run, and her body was found in an abandoned WWII bunker on the island just over three miles from the academy complex. “There is an ongoing homicide investigation being led by the police in Crete, which has taken comprehensive measures to ensure that the responsible party(ies) will be brought to justice,” Eatons’s employer, Max Planck Institute at Dresden University in Germany, said in a statement Wednesday.