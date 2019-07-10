CHEAT SHEET
MYSTERIOUS
Missing U.S. Scientist Suzanne Eaton Found Dead in ‘WWII Bunker’ on Greek Island
Missing American scientist Suzanne Eaton has been found dead in an abandoned World War II bunker on the island of Crete, ABC News reports. Vangelis Zacharioudakis, who led the Greek search team that found Eaton, told the news outlet the bunker where her body was found was about 7 miles from where she was staying for a conference. The molecular biologist was last seen on July 2. “The road leading to the place where the woman was found is accessible, covered with cement and in the area there are many villas in which tourists stay,” vice mayor of the local Platanias municipality, Konstantinos Beblidakis, said in a statement. The Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, where Eaton served as a research group leader, said they were “deeply shocked and disturbed” by her death. “Her loss is unbearable,” the institute said. An investigation is still underway to determine what caused her death.