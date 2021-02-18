‘Fuck the FBI’: Florida Woman Charged After Threatening to Shoot Agents Investigating Capitol Riot
JUST ANOTHER PATRIOT
A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot FBI agents who contacted her last month about her possible involvement in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. Suzanne Kaye, a Boca Raton, Florida, resident, was charged this week with threatening to injure a person after posting a Jan. 31 video on Facebook, titled “Fuck the FBI!!,” in which she suggested she’d use violence against any FBI agents who tried to come to her house.
After taking a swig of Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire, Kayne tells her “patriot friends” the FBI contacted her about her “visit to D.C.” According to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday, authorities received a tip Kaye had posted online about going to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Agents contacted Kayne on Jan. 26, at which point she denied going to D.C. but agreed to speak with authorities at her home about other people who participated in the riots. “I told them you can’t come and talk to me unless I have counsel. And being that I cannot afford counsel, you’ll have to arrest me so I can use my fight of counsel,” Kayne claimed in the Facebook video. Insisting she’s a patriot, Kayne threatened to use her “second amendment right to shoot your fucking ass if you come here,” implying she would use violence against any FBI agents if they showed up at her home.
The complaint, which does not detail whether Kayne actually stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, says she has a criminal past, including a January 2010 arrest for domestic battery and a February 2020 arrest for aggravated assault. Both charges have since been dropped.