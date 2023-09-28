Suzanne Morphew’s Sister Says ‘The Truth Will Prevail’ After Remains Found
‘PEACEFUL RELIEF’
The older sister of a long-missing Colorado mom whose remains were found last week—more than three years after she vanished without a trace while going for a Mother’s Day bike ride—shared her “mixed” feelings of relief at the discovery on Thursday. Melinda Moorman Balzer said that she had “kept the faith” that Suzanne Morphew “would someday be found” following her May 2020 disappearance. Balzer said that, when police had contacted her about the Sept. 22 discovery of Morphew’s remains, “emotions flooded my soul… then relief, peaceful relief.” She thanked local police for their diligent work on the case, adding that “the truth will prevail for Suzanne.” Balzer said she believes that Morphew would “tell her own story of the tragic loss of her own life” in an autopsy at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, which positively identified her remains earlier this week. “I sure miss you Suzanne,” Balzer added, “and I am glad you are found.”