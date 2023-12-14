Suzanne Somers Performed ‘A Song for You’ at Her Own Funeral

Read it at PEOPLE
The late Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers prerecorded a rendition of A Song for You that played during her funeral, People reported. “It took me two weeks to rehearse this song before I could sing it without crying,” Somers said in a video that accompanied her performance. “It reminds me of that beautiful quote, ‘Music is what feelings sound like.’” Alan Hamel, Somers’s husband, told People that “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.” The star died on October after a 23-year battle with breast cancer.