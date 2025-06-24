Suzanne Somers’ Widow Finds Love With Her Former Co-Star
Two years after Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers passed away from breast cancer at age 76, her widow seems to have found love with a familiar face. On Monday, Alan Hamel, a Canadian TV presenter who was married to Somers from 1977 until her death in 2023, was spotted spending time with his late wife’s one-time co-star, actress Joanna Cassidy. Hamel, 88, and Cassidy, 79, haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship status, but paparazzi snaps show them walking arm and arm as they depart a Malibu restaurant in matching hats. Cassidy appeared alongside Somers in the 1983 miniseries Hollywood Wives, which also featured Candice Bergen, Angie Dickinson, and Anthony Hopkins. While Somers was best known for her sitcom work, starring in Three’s Company from 1977 to 1981 and Step By Step from 1991 to 1998, Cassidy gained notability for ’80s blockbusters like Blade and Who Framed Roger Rabbit before transitioning to TV in the 2000s. Though Cassidy has been divorced since 1974, she sported a large rock on her left-hand ring finger while enjoying lunch with Hamel. Marking the one-year anniversary of his wife’s death last year, Hamel told Daily Mail, “Missing Suzanne is probably not a powerful enough word because for the past 55 years we didn’t even spend one hour apart. It’s heartbreaking.”