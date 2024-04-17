‘SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Mistaken for Real Cop by Lost Girl While Filming
LIFE IMITATES ART
Mariska Hargitay has been starring on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 1999, and has apparently gotten so good at portraying a police officer that people have started mistaking her for one in real life. People reported on Wednesday that Hargitay, 60, was filming one of the final episodes of the NBC series’ 25th season in New York City last week when she was approached by a young girl who’d become separated from her mother. A witness told the magazine that the girl thought Hargitay, dressed in character and sporting a badge, was a real law enforcement officer. The child was apparently unaware or uncaring of the film crew present on the scene, as well as Hargitay’s scene partner, Ice-T. The actress halted filming for the next 20 minutes to help the girl locate her mother “and to console them both,” People said.