Swarm of Angry Bees Sparks Chaos on White House Lawn

A swarm of “thousands” of bees briefly took over the White House’s North Lawn on Friday.

Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence was among the journalists outside when the swarm came buzzing by, flying in close proximity to the executive residence before eventually forming a bivouac in a tree on the grounds.

Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence was among the journalists outside the White House when a swarm of bees came buzzing through. X

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff said in a video from the scene, “There is a bee tornado happening here at the White House.”

The bees appeared to fly in an area that the White House’s broadcast news press corps uses for staging, known as “Pebble Beach.”

They have moved over, still super mad, to a tree. pic.twitter.com/H6epSvoApG — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) May 15, 2026

NewsNation reporter Kellie Meyer wrote that she turned straight around when she walked to the White House and encountered the swarm.

“Walked into the White House and a swarm of bees was blocking the driveway,” she wrote on X. “Time to turn around.”

Melania unveiled new bee colonies at the White House last month, including one that is a replica of the White House. The White House

It is unclear where the bees came from, but First Lady Melania Trump installed a beehive on the South Lawn just last month—part of “the expansion of the White House honey program,” a news release said. The new hive is a replica of the White House.

Melania and President Donald Trump even showed off the bees to King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are avid beekeepers themselves, during their trip to Washington late last month.

Donald Trump and Britain’s King Charles III look at the White House garden and beehive on the South Lawn of the White House. Alex Brandon/via REUTERS

The White House says its program can house up to 70,000 bees during peak summer months and that there are now enough bees to produce 230-255 pounds of honey annually.

There is no official word on just how many bees were part of Friday afternoon’s sudden swarm.

Clover honey from the White House bees is used to prepare meals at the executive residence and is given as official gifts from the president and first lady.