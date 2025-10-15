Swastika Flag Spotted in MAGA Rep’s Office Sparks Investigation

An investigation has been launched after a swastika flag was seen inside a GOP congressman’s office.

Rep. Dave Taylor, a Trump-ally, said he launched a full investigation in coordination with Capitol Police after the flag, which featured red and white lines arranged in the shape of a swastika, was spotted on a wall in his office during a virtual meeting, POLITICO reported.

“I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office,” the Ohio lawmaker said in a statement he released on his website. “The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

Rep. Taylor was sworn in this past January. David Taylor for Congress

“No further comment will be provided until it has been completed,” said Taylor, who was sworn in this past January.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the U.S. Capitol police for comment.

The photo shows that the flag appeared near Angelo Elia, one of Taylor’s staffers, though it’s unclear what connection, if any, the aide has to the flag.

Elia, according to his LinkedIn, has been working for the Cincinnati-area congressman started his term.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Elia for comment.

Next to the flag, a pocket Constitution and a congressional calendar are also visible.

The photo was first made public by Ohio politics blogger D.J. Byrnes, who posted a photo of the flag on X that has since been viewed nearly 300,000 times and captioned it: “A friend in DC had a Zoom call with Congressman Dave Taylor’s office today… Taylor’s legislative correspondent, Angelo Elia, had what can only be described as an American swastika flag prominently displayed in his background."

The discovery comes immediately after a leaked Telegram group chat between Republican operatives has provided a chilling glimpse into how racist some of the party’s up-and-coming figures act behind closed doors.

The chat, complete with 251 slurs—including the N-word, “f----t,” and a declaration of love for Hitler—included “Young Republican” leaders from around the United States, reports Politico, which obtained and reviewed thousands of private messages.

The since-resigned vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans, Peter Giunta, was described as “the most prominent voice in the chat spreading racist messages,” according to the outlet.

Some on social media were quick to point out the connection between the two incidents.