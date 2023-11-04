CHEAT SHEET
Swastika Found at Scene of Jewish Woman’s Stabbing in France
CHILLING ATTACK
A swastika was etched into the front door of a Jewish woman who was stabbed in her apartment on Saturday, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported, citing police sources. The victim, who was identified only as a 30-year-old Jewish woman, was reportedly stabbed twice in her abdomen but survived and was being treated at a hospital in Lyon. She reportedly told police her attacker was a man in dark clothing and a face mask who knocked on her door before he attacked and fled. Le Figaro suggested that the woman may have been attacked because she’d hung a mezuzah—a piece of parchment inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Torah—by her front door.